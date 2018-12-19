Both coasts are expected to be hit by wet and windy weather just in time for the busiest travel days of the holidays, NBC News reported.

Heavy rains and wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected from Northern California to Washington state Wednesday night and into Thursday. On the East Coast, Central and Southern Florida are anticipating heavy winds, hail and possible tornadoes, forecasters said. The North Carolina coast is facing the same as the storm marches north.

By Thursday, the nation's worst day to travel, the storm will start affecting the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service. Travel hubs Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston could all see up to 4 inches of rain and possible flooding between Thursday night and Friday night.

Before the forecast, holiday travelers were warned that they could see traffic that would multiply their travel time by four. A record-breaking 112.5 million Americans are expected to take to the roads, skies and rails this holiday weekend, starting Wednesday, according to AAA.

