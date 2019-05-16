Renowned Architect I.M. Pei Dies at 102 - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Renowned Architect I.M. Pei Dies at 102

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Art of the Getaway
    Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    I.M. Pei attends the Asia Society Asia Game Changer Awards and Gala Dinner 2016 at United Nations on Oct. 27, 2016, in New York City.

    Renowned architect I.M. Pei, whose designs included the John F. Kennedy Library in Massachusetts and the glass and steel pyramid at the Louvre in Paris, has died. He was 102.

    His death was confirmed by a spokesman for Pei Cobb Freed & Partners. Pei's son, Chien Chung Pei, told the New York Times on Thursday that his father had died overnight.

    In 1983, Pei was awarded the Pritzker Prize, known as the Nobel Prize of architecture.

    His projects dotted the world. In Dallas alone, he designed Dallas City Hall, One Dallas Center, Energy Plaza, Fountain Place and the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, according to an item on Pei in the Dallas Morning News on his 100th birthday.

    In Memoriam: Influential People We've Lost in 2018

    [NATL]Influential People We've Lost in 2018

    This is a developing story

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices