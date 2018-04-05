In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, an attendee views an Ancestry.com Inc. DNA kit at the 2017 RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In 1980, Sally Ashby visited Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls for IVF treatment. Her doctor, Gerald E. Mortimer prescribed insemination by a mixture of sperm to increase her chances of getting pregnant. Mortimer was to use a mixture of Ashby's husband at the time, Howard Fowler, and 15 percent from an anonymous donor who met specific criteria.

Ashby gave birth to a daughter, Kelli Rowlette, in 1981. The family didn't suspect anything was amiss until last July when Rowlette received a notification from Ancestry.com saying a sample she had submitted matched a sample by Mortimer and that Mortimer was probably her father.

The family has filed a lawsuit seeking a jury trial and $10 million in damages for alleged medical malpractice, breach of contract and fraud.

Ancestry.com acknowledged in a statement that "people may learn of unexpected connections" using its services.

