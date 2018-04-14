 In Photos: Syria Rocked by Military Strikes - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

In Photos: Syria Rocked by Military Strikes

13 PHOTOS

2 minutes ago

Damascus skies lit up early Saturday morning on April 14, 2018, as the U.S. launched an aerial attack on Syria in retaliation for alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government.
More Photo Galleries
Scenes and Styles From Coachella 2018
Toyota Grand Prix Begins in Long Beach
Connect With Us
AdChoices