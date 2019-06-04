Search For Missing Conn. Mom Leads to Hartford Trash Facility

State police are searching a trash facility in Hartford in connection with the case of a missing mom of five from New Canaan, according to New Canaan police. Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.

Connecticut State Police are searching a trash facility in Hartford for evidence related to the disappearance of a New Canaan mother.

Arrest warrants released Monday show the blood of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos was found on clothing and other items dumped in several locations in Hartford where two people matching the description of her estranged husband and his girlfriend were recorded on video disposing of trash.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told NBC Connecticut that state police contacted the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) on Friday about a garbage truck that made a collection on Tuesday, May 28.

The garbage was processed the same day, according to the source.

State police arrived at MIRA on Monday with 20 troopers and a number of K9s.

The source said MIRA directed state police to an area in the facility where shredded garbage would be so they could search it.

State police began searching through the material at the site on Maxim Road on Monday and are continuing their search on Tuesday.

Dulos was last seen dropping her five children off at school on May 24.

Her estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, and his 44-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Prosecutors told a judge Monday that they expect to file additional charges.

Meanwhile, police have asked residents and business owners who have surveillance video systems to save video from around the time Dulos disappeared.