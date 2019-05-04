Florida Man Accused of Torturing, Abusing 2-Year-Old Girl

A Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly abused a 2-year-old girl in Escambia County.

According to NBC affiliate WPMI, Andrew Bennett Ross-Celaius is facing child abuse charges, among many others.

The man is accused of torturing the girl for months, treating her like a dog and even shooting her with an airsoft gun while sleeping.

“Our abuser would wear a mask, a werewolf mask, and the collar the chief described is a tasing collar for dogs,” said Sheriff Morgan of Escambia County.

Officials said that most of the abuse was recorded on cell phone video.

Deputies said the child’s mother, who happened to be the suspect’s girlfriend, had no idea.

She took the victim to the hospital for a case of ringworm that doctors determined to be burn marks.

“In some instances, it’s indescribable,” said Chief Deputy Simmons. “It’s the thing that nightmares are made of and no child should ever be subjected to his.”

WPMI found court records indicating that Ross-Celaius was charged with murder in the 2006 killing of 2-year-old Kyler Janes. Court records showed that Ross-Celaius was not found guilty.

In this latest case, Ross-Celaius is being held in jail without bond.

“We are comforted to some degree by the thought that this precious child will not be harmed tonight,” said a police official.

Deputies went on to say that Ross-Celaius called a friend from jail and had him destroy cell phone evidence of more abuse.

Eric Furnans was arrested and charged for destroying evidence.

In addition to six counts of aggravated child abuse, Ross-Celaius is being charged with probation violation, possession of a weapon, marijuana possession, four counts of child abuse, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and more.