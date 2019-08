The public saw Jeffrey Epstein for the first time Wednesday since he was found injured in his jail cell but he showed no signs of any injuries. The judge set a trial date for June 2020. NBC 4 New York's Jonathan Dienst reports.

Epstein Shows No Signs of Injury After Jail Incident

Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide at at jail in Manhattan, three sources tell NBC New York.

Epstein was found dead at 7:30 a.m. this morning, according to the sources. The sources say he hanged himself.

