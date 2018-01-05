No. 2 Most Wanted: Jogger Causes Stink in Ark. Neighborhood

Residents in this neighborhood are pushing police to find a jogger who has repeatedly defecated on their property, surveillance footage shows, even placing used toilet paper on their cars. KARK's Victoria Price reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

A serial public-pooper is causing a stink in one neighborhood where residents say they have been repeatedly targeted, with one local even ending up with a literal mess on her hands.

Now residents in a Little Rock, Arkansas, are hoping security camera footage can help identify the jogger who appears to be targeting homeowners in a foul manner.

Tiffany Mattzela had barely set off for breakfast last Saturday morning when a sight outside her home quickly killed her appetite.

"I came around to get in the passenger side of the vehicle, and I noticed a huge pile of feces," Mattzela recalled.

Assuming a big dog and irresponsible owner were to blame, she and her fiance went back to look at their security cameras.

"When we did, we found it was not a dog," Mattzela explained. "It was a person who had been jogging down the street, ran up between our two cars, defecated, and ran away."

She posted on Nextdoor.com asking for the "poop"-etrator to come clean up his mess.

"We understand that accidents happen," she said.

The mess remained, but still, Mattzela went about her business. Until she tried to leave for work on Wednesday morning: as she reached for the handle of her car door, she instead grabbed onto a very soiled piece of paper towel tucked into it.

"I mean, it was vile," she said.

Surveillance footage appears to show the same jogger who got down and dirty in Mattzela's driveway just days earlier. Once again, she took to social media to complain. Since then, a number of her Hillcrest neighbors have come out claiming they've fallen victim to the same jogger.

"The neighborhood's calling him the S*** Bandit," she said.

One neighbor even went so far as to write a letter to the man he believes is responsible.

Whether it's a dirty prank or something more, Mattzela calls the recurring pattern very concerning. She's since filed a criminal mischief report with the police.

"I hope they find him," she said. "And I hope he finds some help."

Stopping the "Number Two" in her driveway has now become Mattzela's number one priority.

Little Rock Police confirmed it is investigating the matter.