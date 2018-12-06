Jolly Firefighter Instigates Pillow Fights in 'Elf' Costume to Spread Holiday Cheer - NBC Southern California
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x
Holidays 2018

Holidays 2018

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Jolly Firefighter Instigates Pillow Fights in 'Elf' Costume to Spread Holiday Cheer

Firefighter Brendan Edwards challenged dozens of people to a pillow fight around Boston's Faneuil Hall marketplace

By Jeff Saperstone and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch: Firefighter in 'Elf' Costume Starts Pillow Fights

    A Massachusetts firefighter dressed as Buddy the Elf challenged dozens of unsuspecting Bostonians to a pillow fight around Faneuil Hall. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A Natick, Massachusetts, firefighter took a break from battling blazes to spread some holiday cheer in a fun and silly way.

    Dressed as Will Ferrell's character, Buddy, from the movie "The Elf," Brendan Edwards instigated dozens of pillow fights around Boston's Faneuil Hall marketplace. To be fair, the jolly firefighter gave his opponents a few seconds of notice before he armed them with a pillow for their battles.

    "We would run up to random people and toss them a pillow," Edwards said.

    Edwards challenged strangers from all walks of life: the old, the young, those who were working and those who were enjoying some time with loved ones. His Yuletide request was accepted by many and prompted smiles from onlookers.

    Edwards said there's a simple reason he wanted to pause and have a little fun.

    "We just wanted to spread holiday cheer really. We wanted to brighten people’s day maybe. And it looks like we did it," Edwards said.

    By Thursday morning, the video, which Edwards posted Tuesday to his Facebook page, had received more than 100,000 views.

    Porch Pirates: How to Protect Your PackagesPorch Pirates: How to Protect Your Packages

    This is a record holiday season for online shopping, which means more packages than ever will be arriving on consumers' doorsteps. New technology can deter porch pirates and help keep packages safe.

    (Published Friday, Nov. 30, 2018)

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices