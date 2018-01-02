Juno's Journey to Jupiter

Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Aug. 5, 2011, and successfully entered the orbit of Jupiter on July 4, 2016. The project's goal is to study the planet's formation, evolution and structure.



A key event toward the end of the perilous journey was a 35-minute engine burn when it entered Jupiter's orbit, which slowed Juno down enough to be captured by Jupiter's powerful gravity. In August 2016 Juno started transmitting unprecedented, up-close photos of the gas giant. About a year later, it sent back raw images of the planet's best-known feature -- it's Great Red Spot, which is actually a 10,000-mile-wide storm.



See Juno's saga and the first ever up close photos of Jupiter.