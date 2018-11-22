LEGO White House Unveiled at Visitors Center

A replica LEGO White House model was unveiled by the National Park Service and White House Visitors Center this week.

The model is part of LEGO’s American Roadshow exhibit that hopes to get visitors to understand the history of the White House and its significance.

Four model builders spent 825 hours to complete the project, and used approximately 150,000 Lego bricks for the 2 ½-foot-tall structure.

Other models in the exhibit include the Lincoln Memorial, the Old North Church in Boston and the Washington Monument.

The exhibit will last through Sunday, January 27, 2019, and can be found at the White House Visitors Center located at 1450 Pennsylvania Avenue.