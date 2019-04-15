Landmark Notre Dame Cathedral Burns in Paris - NBC Southern California
Notre Dame Cathedral Fire
Landmark Notre Dame Cathedral Burns in Paris

By Nina Lin

The landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris, France, caught on fire on April 15, 2019, sending billowing smoke from the heart of the French capital. The cathedral was in the middle of a renovation.
