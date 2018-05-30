'Large Explosion' Erupts at Ky. UPS Facility: Police

Officials in Kentucky say about at least eight people are receiving medical attention after "large explosion" at a UPS facility, but that the blast appears to be accidental.

Lexington fire department battalion chief Jason Wells told news outlets that two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries Wednesday morning and six more were later taken to the hospital.

"Nothing leads us to believe this is anything other than an accidental explosion," Lexington's fire department tweeted. "The building has been evacuated and everyone is accounted for. We will remain on the scene for several hours investigating and making sure the area is safe."

UPS confirmed the explosion and the two employees taken to the hospital with injuries. It said "initial reports indicate the cause may have been a gas leak from materials contained in a trailer," but the company added that it couldn't "provide additional detail while there is an ongoing investigation."

The structural stability of the building, in the 200 block of Blue Sky Parkway, is being checked as part of an effort to determine what happened and how. "Structural damage was significant," the fire department tweeted, adding that most damage was to the walls and roof.

Businesses near the site on Blue Sky Parkway reported a loud explosion shortly before 8 a.m. EDT in Kentucky's second-largest city. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and restricted access to the area.

The blast was felt inside other buildings.