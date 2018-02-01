The two Olympic gold medalists spoke in court Friday about the sexual abuse they experienced from the disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.

The lawyer for disgraced Olympic doctor Larry Nassar said Thursday that "a huge part" of her does not believe everyone who testified against him was molested, NBC News reported.

Defense attorney Shannon Smith suggested in an interview with a Detroit radio station that some of the 150 women and girls who gave statements against Nassar actually received legitimate medical treatment and that she has "a very hard time believing" Nassar could have assault "that many people."

"While there may be some that were victimized ... there are others that have come to believe they were victimized because of the way the case, in a way, spun out of control," she said. "There were girls who had perfectly normal lives that never questioned the medical treatment done by Larry Nassar — and there is a legitimate medical treatment that involves touching sensitive areas and even penetrations."

John Manly, the victims' lawyer, told NBC News that Smith's spin was a belated attempt to minimize the damage done by Nassar after the public statements by his former patients — including Olympic gymnasts — captured the nation's attention.



Nassar: Victim Statements Have 'Shaken Me to My Core'