Parkland Survivor Who Shielded Students: 'I Think I Was Going to Die'

When a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, Anthony Borges barricaded the door to a classroom with his body as he attempted to shield classmates from flying bullets.

In the process, he was shot five times, but survived.

Two months after the Parkland massacre and nine surgeries later, the 15-year-old is finally home. He is the last shooting survivor to be released from the hospital.

"I feel good," Borges told NBC "Today" show's Kerry Sanders in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

Borges was shot in his legs three times and twice in his lungs. A third of his lung had to be removed and one bullet came close to his liver.

Donning an FC Barcelona jersey, Borges spoke haltingly as recalled the tragic shooting that killed 17 students and staff members. He remembers seeing the gunman shooting, and wounded, threw himself in front of the classroom door.

"I think I was going to die," Borges told Sanders.

Borges, a former boy scout and avid soccer player and fan, has been hailed a hero for protecting 20 students inside the classroom. Fellow students at Marjory Stoneman have nicknamed him "the real Ironman."

Anthony's father, Roger Borges, says he's not surprised by his son's courageous actions.

"That's his personality," he said. "He doesn't believe he is [a hero], but he is."

Borges has received boxes of letters from strangers across the country and around the world, including his native country of Venezuela, calling him a "fighter" and "champion."

Doctors say he is going to be okay. His parents say they are just blessed their son is alive.



"I pray to God every night for him," said Carlos Rodriguez, a friend of Borges' and a junior at Stoneman Douglas. "I'm hoping this Christmas, we can spend it as we did last year."

Family attorney Alex Arreaza has already filed an intent to sue the school, claiming the systems to protect students at Stoneman Douglas failed.

"It shouldn't have happened on Feb. 14. It shouldn't have happened ever, not in my school or any other school," Rodriguez told Sanders.



When asked what he's looking forward to most about going back to school, Borges said, "My friends."