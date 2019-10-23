Latest Charge Against Lori Loughlin Likely a Strategy to Induce Plea Talks - NBC Southern California
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Latest Charge Against Lori Loughlin Likely a Strategy to Induce Plea Talks

The new charges allege that the 11 defendants conspired to commit a crime called “federal program bribery”

Published 14 minutes ago

    A grand jury in federal court in Massachusetts has returned new charges against 11 of the 15 parents still facing charges in the college admissions case, including actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion magnate Mossimo Giannulli.

    The new charges in this third indictment allege that the 11 defendants conspired to commit a crime called “federal program bribery,” by bribing employees of the University of Southern California to help with their children’s admissions.

    This new indictment is likely a strategy to raise the stakes for the remaining defendants and induce more guilty pleas and cooperation, NBC News reported.

