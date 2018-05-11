Lawmakers Weigh Plan B to Protect Mueller's Work

In this June 13, 2013, file photo, then-FBI director Robert Mueller listens as he testifies on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are discussing plans to safeguard the work of Mueller, who is now the special counsel on the investigation into possible ties between the Trump 2016 campaign and Russia.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are discussing ways to safeguard special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible ties between the Trump 2016 campaign and Russia, NBC News reported.

Talks about a "Plan B" are unfolding after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to bring legislation to the floor for a vote that would have protected Mueller, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. A draft of the bipartisan bill passed the Judiciary Committee last month.

There has been considerable public debate on Mueller’s fate, and whether President Donald Trump will fire him; but much concern is also stemming from the possibility of Trump replacing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel probe. If that were to happen, Mueller’s investigation could be greatly impacted.

The discussions on protecting Mueller, Blumenthal said, "involve assuring the evidence is preserved and reports are done if the special counsel is fired or other political interference is undertaken by the president."

