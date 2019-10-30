Watch: Lighting Strike Opens Massive Hole in Texas Parking Lot

No one was hurt when a lightning bolt blasted a crater into a Fort Worth parking lot Wednesday morning, authorities say. (Published 2 hours ago)

A powerful lightning bolt hit a Fort Worth parking lot Wednesday morning, opening a 15-foot hole in the concrete, authorities say.

The Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted lightning struck near a Chevron gas station, at the intersection of Shadydell Drive and Boat Club Road, just before sunrise. The department said no one was hurt by the blast.

Pictures and video posted to social media showed chunks of concrete strewn across the parking lot and a large hole blocked off by yellow caution tape.

NBC 5 obtained surveillance video from the gas station showing the bolt hit the pavement and the resulting explosion that sent chunks of concrete and dirt flying.

The damage was done as heavy thunderstorms swept across the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

