Escaped Lion Kills 22-Year-Old Intern at North Carolina Zoo

"The Conservators Center is devastated by the loss of a human life today," the zoo said in a statement

Published 53 minutes ago

    22-year-old Alexandra Black, a college intern who had been employed at a North Carolina zoo for approximately two weeks, was killed Sunday after a lion escaped a locked space.

    The Conservators Center in Burlington — between Greensboro and Durham — announced that the intern was killed during a routine cleaning of an animal enclosure at about 11:30 a.m. ET.

    "While a husbandry team led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning, one of the lions somehow left a locked space and entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed one person," the zoo said in a statement.

    The lion was shot and killed, the center said.

    It is unclear how the lion escaped its enclosure. 

