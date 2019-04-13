MTA Bus Driver Says Urine Was Thrown on Her Face

An MTA bus driver describes the attack, which her union says is part of a growing problem. Wale Aliyu reports.

An MTA bus driver says she was on her bus when a man on the sidewalk through urine on her face.

The union representing transit workers says the attack was part of a disturbing trend of attacks on bus operators.

"It literally went all in my face my hair, it dripped all down the left side of my body, it went inside my shirt," Trelles Robinson said. "All around my neck,"

Robinson, 43, was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. She had redness around her eyes and felt pain and nausea.

She was driving a BX2 route just before noon on Friday and was stopped at 138th Street and Grand Concourse when the man on the sidewalk threw a liquid in her face, police said.

"I made the right turn to load up my passengers, as they loaded I close the door and I as I proceeded to turn my head to look in the mirror to pull out of the bus stop he was at my window," Robinson said.

Oneshia Portlette-Shade, of the TWU Local 100, said other bus drivers have been spit on, had bleach thrown on them, and a pregnant bus driver was stabbed.

"These senseless attacks are disgusting and disgraceful," NYC Transit President Andy Byford said. "I’ve asked NYPD to step up patrols in response to the subway incident in addition to our prior request to increase police presence on buses, and we will do whatever we can to help NYPD identify the perpetrator or perpetrators including sharing any video surveillance that may exist."

No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.