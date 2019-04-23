Suspect in Custody After Driving Into 8 Pedestrians: Police - NBC Southern California
Suspect in Custody After Driving Into 8 Pedestrians: Police

Police are investigating the incident as an intentional act due to initial statements made at the scene

By Kristofer Noceda and Jean Elle

Published 9 minutes ago

    Driver Crashes Into 8 People in Sunnyvale

    Eight pedestrians are hospitalized after a suspected speeding driver intentionally drove into them in Sunnyvale, police said. Jean Elle reports.

    (Published 31 minutes ago)

    Eight pedestrians, including a 13-year-old, are hospitalized after a suspected speeding driver drove into them in Sunnyvale, California, police said.

    The crash was reported at 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Saratoga Sunnyvale Road.

    Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Capt. Jim Choi said the driver, an adult male, is in police custody. Police are investigating the incident as an intentional act due to initial statements made at the scene.

    "We have preliminary evidence from witnesses that he was accelerating, doesn't look like he tried to brake at all," Choi said.

    Victims' belongings and bicylces lined the path the car took before the driver crashed into a tree.

    All victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment and their conditions were not immediately known. 

    No other information was immediately available.

