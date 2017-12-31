Man Arrested With Guns, Ammo in Houston Hotel Room: Police

Houston police say an intoxicated and belligerent man at a downtown hotel where a New Year's Eve party is scheduled has been arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing after they found several guns and ammunition in his room.

Police say hotel security officers confronted the unruly man early Sunday at the bar at Houston's Hyatt Regency Hotel and called for assistance when he refused to be subdued.

Lt. Gordon Macintosh says other officers arrived to take him into custody and found an AR-15 rifle, shotgun and handgun in his room, plus ammunition. They also found other weapons in his pickup truck.

The man was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing, and investigators are waiting to interview him when he is "sobered up," Macintosh said.



The name of the man hasn't been immediately released. He's been jailed.

The Hyatt's Sunday night celebration spans four floors and includes live performances and a 50,000 balloon drop at midnight, according to its website. The hotel's annual party is one of the city's largest New Year's Eve celebrations.