Man Climbs National Christmas Tree Outside White House

Climber taken to hospital for psychiatric evaluation

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    A man climbed the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse just south of the White House Friday evening, U.S. Park Police confirmed.

    Police believe he was in some kind of emotional distress and negotiated with him to get out of the tree.

    He was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

    Some tree lights were damaged during the incident.

    People had lined up to get in to see the tree, but police closed the White House pageant area and will keep it closed the rest of the evening.

    D.C. Fire and EMS assisted Park Police.

