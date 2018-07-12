Man Dies of Suspected Suicide While in ICE Custody - NBC Southern California
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

Man Dies of Suspected Suicide While in ICE Custody

He is the eighth person to die in ICE custody during the 2018 fiscal year, the agency said

Published at 10:44 PM PDT on Jul 12, 2018

    Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe via Getty Images, File
    This undated file photo shows the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga.

    A Mexican man being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement since March was found dead in his cell in Georgia on Tuesday, and officials believe he died by suicide, NBC News reported

    Forty-year old Efrain De La Rosa is the eighth person to die in ICE custody during the 2018 fiscal year, the agency said. 

    He was found unresponsive in his cell at Stewart Detention Facility in Lumpkin, Georgia, at 10:38 p.m. In a Thursday statement, ICE said CPR was performed but he could not be revived, and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:29 p.m.

    "The preliminary cause of death appears to be self-inflicted strangulation; however, the case is currently under investigation," the agency said in a statement.

    De La Rosa had first been taken into custody by ICE March 11 in North Carolina, following a conviction two days earlier for felony larceny. He was in the process of being removed from the country, the statement said.

