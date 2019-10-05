Witness in Guyger Trial Shot, Killed Friday Night: Report

Witness Joshua Brown choked up on the witness stand Tuesday as he relived the night former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger fatally shot Botham Jean. (Published 7 minutes ago)

A man who testified in the Amber Guyger murder trial died Friday night after he was found shot multiple times at a Dallas apartment complex, reports NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Joshua Brown, a neighbor of Botham Jean's at the South Side Flats apartments and a witness in the trial, died in the shooting, Dallas County prosecutor Jason Hermus, the lead prosecutor in the Guyger case, confirmed Saturday to The Dallas Morning News.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. to the Atera apartments in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road, near the Dallas North Tollway and Lemmon Avenue.

Several people flagged the officers down and directed them to Brown, who was on the ground in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Brown was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died. He did not have any ID cards with him and his identity has not been released by police.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a silver four-door sedan speeding out of the parking lot.

No one was in custody Saturday morning, and police did not provide a description of the shooter or shooters.

Police had initially said that two other people drove themselves to Parkland with gunshot wounds not thought to be life-threatening, but have determined the shootings were not related.