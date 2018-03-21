Good Samaritans Help Police Flip Burning Car, Save Man - NBC Southern California
    Good Samaritans Help Police Flip Burning Car, Save Man

    Dashcam footage from Pennsylvania’s Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department shows good Samaritans helping after a car crash in a parking lot left a vehicle flipped and on fire. Police say the driver of the vehicle was pinned underneath and saved with the help of those who rushed to the scene. (Published Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018) Dashcam footage from Pennsylvania’s Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department shows good Samaritans helping after a car crash in a parking... See More
