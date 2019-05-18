A man accused of threatening to kill a federal official from Virginia is going to prison. Scott MacFarlane reports. (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

Man Sentenced to Prison for Making Threats Against FCC Chairman

A man accused of threatening to kill a federal official from Virginia is going to prison.

The case was first reported by the News4 I-Team.

Markara Man, of California, was sentenced to a year and a half in prison.

Federal officials accused Man, 33, of sending email threats to Ajit Pai, the head of the Federal Communications Commission, and threatened to hurt Pai's family and children.

Man was upset about the agency's decision on net neutrality.

He has pleaded guilty and will serve a term in federal prison.

A recent News4 I-Team investigation shows the number of investigation of threats against federal officials and members of Congress has increased dramatically, reaching the hundreds last year.

One local member of Congress says most of those threats are now being posted on social media.