Marine Deserter Captured at Scene of Va. Slaying: Sheriff

In this undated image released by the Franklin County (Va.) Sheriff's Office, Marine Michael Alexander Brown is shown.

A Marine deserter, accused of gunning down his mother’s boyfriend, was captured Wednesday in Virginia — at the scene of the alleged slaying — following a two-week, multi-state search, authorities said.

Cpl. Michael Alexander Brown, 22, was safely taken into custody at his mother's house in Hardy, Virginia, about 8 a.m. ET, Franklin County Sheriff W. Q. "Bill" Overton Jr. told reporters.

"This has been an intense manhunt for the past 18 days, covering three states," Overton said, according to NBC News. "I am thankful this situation has come to a successful closure with no injury to the public or law enforcement personnel."