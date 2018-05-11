2 Marines Were Present on Night Green Beret Died: Sources - NBC Southern California
2 Marines Were Present on Night Green Beret Died: Sources

Two Navy SEALs were already under investigation connected to Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar's death

Published 3 hours ago

    U.S. Army
    Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar

    Forensic evidence discovered in a U.S. Navy investigation into the homicide of a Green Beret last year indicates two Marines may have been present on the night he died in Africa, five U.S. defense officials told NBC News.

    Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar was choked to death before dawn on June 4, 2017, in shared embassy housing in the capital of Mali.

    According to an Army Criminal Investigative Division report from September, two Navy SEALs said they were engaging in horseplay with Melgar when they fell down and Melgar stopped breathing. They were already under investigation.

    Representatives of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and U.S. Marine Special Operations Command declined to comment on the possible presence of the Marines, citing policy not to comment on open investigations.

