The market experienced sharp losses at the opening bell Wednesday after political developments in the White House unnerving markets, CNBC reported.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost more than 300 points at the open, though it recovered nearly half that amount within a few monutes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite both declined more than 0.5 percent as well.



White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn announced after the market closed Tuesday that he will be resigning from President Donald Trump's administration. He is an advocate of free trade and a former president at Goldman Sachs, and steps down as the president pushes to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Other market data due Wednesday could also drive markets, including consumer credit information.



10-Year-Old on Probation for Car Theft Tries Again: PD