Popeyes Sandwich Fatal Stabbing Suspect Identified, Charged

A man who cut in line at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland, was stabbed to death. Police say it escalated from an argument to a homicide in 15 seconds. News4's Tracee Wilkins reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

Police identified the suspect, who remains at large, in a fatal stabbing at a Popeyes restaurant in Oxon Hill, Maryland, last week.

Ricoh McClain, 30, is charged in an arrest warrant with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Davis of Oxon Hill, Prince George's County police said. McClain's last known address is the 5500 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights. Police believe he is still in the area.

Ricoh McClain

Photo credit: Prince George's County Police

A group of people was already in the line at the restaurant in the 6200 block of Livingston Road when Davis arrived about 7 p.m. Nov. 4. For 15 minutes, he methodically cut in front of people to get to the front of the line, where he was confronted by McClain, police said.

After a brief argument, Davis and McClain got out of line and exited the restaurant, and McClain immediately stabbed Davis one time.

Davis died less than an hour later at a hospital.

Many children were among the large dinner time crowd at the restaurant when Davis was killed.

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich Nov. 3. It was first released in August, and the chain credited popular demand to its supply selling out that month. Marketing around the sandwich has built a frenzy that's causing long lines and waits at the chain's restaurants.

A police officer recognized McClain in surveillance images from having previously stopped him. Police also received tips from the public.

Investigators identified McClain as a suspect last week but did not make his name public out of concern that would spoil their leads, police said. Police released his name and photo Tuesday after exhausting those leads.

McClain should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or 301-772-4925.