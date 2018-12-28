Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you. (Published Friday, Oct. 19, 2018)

The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing has reached $370 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's lottery.

Mega Millions said Friday night's jackpot is the largest prize ever offered on the last draw day of any year since the game began in 2002.

With no winners on the Christmas Day drawing, the jackpot climbed to an estimated $370 million. The jackpot refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which would be $223.2 million.

This year produced a major milestone for Mega Millions, as the game crossed the billion dollar threshold for the first time in 2018 with a record $1.537 billion jackpot on Oct. 23. Just one winning ticket was sold in South Carolina for that drawing; the ticket-holder has not yet come forward.

Four other jackpots have been won in 2018: $451 million on Jan. 5 (Florida), $533 million on March 30 (New Jersey), $142 million on May 4 (Ohio) and $543 million on July 24 (California).

The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize is 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The next drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 28, at 11 p.m. ET.