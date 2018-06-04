Why Melania Trump's Vanishing Act Matters: Analysis

In this May 10, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to meet with three freed American prisoners after their arrival from North Korea at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. It was the last time the first lady was seen in public before undergoing a kidney procedure.

First lady Melania Trump hasn't been seen in public with President Donald Trump for nearly a month, prompting conspiracy theories and leaving the White House without a key player, NBC News reported.

She was last seen by the press on May 10, four days before she had surgery for a kidney problem. She won't go to an economic meeting in Canada this week or the nuclear summit in Singapore next week, though she is expected to attend a private, closed-to-the-press event for Gold Star families Monday afternoon at the White House.

Her disappearance from the public eye has prompted speculation about her whereabouts, condition and even her relationship with her husband.

Even her response, a tweet last week in which Melania Trump said, "I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing," raised new questions about who wrote it, since it had some of the president's rhetorical tics.

