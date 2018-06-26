This May 30, 2018, file photo shows Michael Cohen, a longtime personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, arrive with his lawyers at the United States District Court Southern District of New York.

Attorneys for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen want to withhold 12,000 files seized in an April FBI raid from federal prosecutors, NBC News reported.

Those files, among 4 million in total that were seized, are protected by attorney-client or work product privileges, the lawyers claimed in a court filing Monday.

The raid was conducted to search for information about a $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

A court-appointed special master will review the privilege claims made by Cohen's attorneys.

Trump Admits to Daniels Payout Reimbursement