Jurors were sent home Wednesday after spending close to three hours deliberating in the trial of Michael White, a 22-year-old college student accused of stabbing real estate agent Sean Schellenger to death in Rittenhouse Square last year. White and his defense lawyers maintain that he was acting in self-defense and didn't intend to kill him.

Tears and sobs erupted as a Philadelphia jury found 22-year-old Michael White not guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the stabbing death of Sean Schellenger in Rittenhouse Square last year.

"I would like Mr. Krasner arrested for obstruction of justice," Schellenger's mother, Linda Schellenger, said in an explosive display of emotion. "He has blood on his hands."

The dramatic scene unfolded just seconds after the jury announced its verdict. Bronson warned the victim's mother to stop talking, but she continued.

"I hope you're all very proud of Michael for what he's done," she said to the defendant's family.

White was also not found guilty on weapons and obstruction charges. He was found guilty on one count of tampering with evidence.

Jurors reached their decision after roughly 8 hours of deliberating whether White intended for Schellenger to die when he stabbed him in the back during a violent scuffle.

In the end, the 12-person jury ultimately found that prosecutors had not met their burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that White acted in anything but self-defense.

The case was closely watched throughout Philadelphia, highlighting issues well beyond the crime itself. Supporters for the Schellenger family protested outside the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office last week after White’s initial third-degree murder charge was reduced to voluntary manslaughter — the latter which carries a lesser sentence.

Schellenger’s family accused the DA’s office of victim blaming, a complaint that resurfaced throughout the trial from prosecutors themselves. Dandy said White’s defense team emphasized the victim’s behavior more than his death. Schellenger’s cocaine use, heavy drinking and even past fights were introduced as evidence against the one person who could not defend himself in court.

But White's supporters argued that he feared for his life after Schellenger threatened to "beat the black off him." Philadelphia Chief Public Defender Keir Bradford-Gray said the case "is about a lot of things: race, class."

"We can't negate that," she said during closing arguments Wednesday.

Assistant District Attorney Sherrell Dandy attempted to paint a very different picture during her closing argument, saying the "killing was not justified" and urging jurors to hold White "accountable" for Schellenger's death.

"This case is not about a white victim and a black defendant," she said. “[Schellenger] died for no reason.”

Both Dandy and Bradford-Gray rehashed key moments of the four-day trial during their closing statements. Dandy called mention of Schellenger's cocaine use, heavy drinking and prior arrests "victim bashing" and a "distraction" from his death.

Bradford-Gray echoed her client's testimony from Tuesday, calling White's actions a series of reactions stemming from his fear of Schellenger. White held his hand up in a stop motion and walked backwards away from Schellenger in an attempt to end the fight. Rather than leaving him alone, Schellenger attacked, she said.

"He tackled [White] to teach him a lesson," Bradford-Gray said.

White took the stand Tuesday, providing three hours of testimony in his own defense. He said the fight and killing happened in mere seconds, but the memory lingers.

"I cannot forget that night," he said Tuesday.

White said he was riding a red bicycle north along 17th Street near Rittenhouse Square on his way to deliver Popeyes chicken when he came across two stopped cars. The driver of a black Mercedes honked his horn at a gold Taurus idling in front of him, allegedly muttering a racial epithet in his frustration, White said in court Tuesday.

"I had no intention of killing anyone," he told jurors.

Prosecutor Anthony Voci, Jr., chief of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office homicide unit, argued that White made a series of decisions that ultimately resulted in Schellenger's death.

”You could have pedaled away,” Voci said to White during cross examination.



Photo credit: NBC10 Michael White speaks with family before turning himself over to police in the stabbing death of a real estate developer in the city's Rittenhouse section. See Larger

White formally pleaded not guilty last week to all charges.