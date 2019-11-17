Michigan Man Shoots Brother After Mistaking Him for Deer on Hunting Trip

A Michigan man accidentally shot his own brother after mistaking him for a deer on a hunting trip, NBC News reports.

Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an accidental shooting early Saturday evening in a field in Boston Township, Michigan. Upon arrival, they determined that a man, 29, had shot his brother, 28, while the two were hunting together, according to a press release posted by the Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

An investigation at the scene concluded that the shooting was "by all accounts" accidental. Authorities say the men had been looking for a deer that one of them had shot earlier. After failing to locate the deer, they became separated in dense cornstalks in the field.

The shooter was "some distance away" from his brother when he thought he saw the deer moving and making noise. He fired a shot and quickly realized he had shot his brother. The shooter immediately called 911, and he and his brother walked out of the field to meet medical first responders.

