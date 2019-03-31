A Broken Jaw and a Shattered Dream: Migrant Who Walked 4,000 Miles Returns Home - NBC Southern California
A Broken Jaw and a Shattered Dream: Migrant Who Walked 4,000 Miles Returns Home

One migrant opted to return to his war-torn homeland after facing extreme hardship in Greece

Published 2 hours ago

    Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images
    This June 21, 2005, file photo shows a boat loaded with migrants in Lampedusa, Italy.

    Greece is still grappling with the fallout of the 2008 debt crisis and a continual flow of migrants arriving on its shores, which have left an already-stressed welfare system struggling to cope, NBC News reports.

    Meanwhile, one migrant opted to return to his war-torn homeland after facing extreme hardship in Greece.

    “My family will sell some gold so I can go again,” said Khasim. “They say I must go again.”

    Liza Schuster, an expert on return migrations to Afghanistan at City, University of London, said families often will have made a significant financial sacrifice to send someone to Europe and can be angry if they later show up on the doorstep.

    “You can find two, three, four, five, very angry brothers saying, 'We’ve put all of this together to save you and now not only are you not safe ... but we’ve got no future, we have nothing,'” she said.

