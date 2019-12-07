This Dec. 6, 2019, photo shows the crash site of a Minnesota National Guard Blackhawk helicopter that killed three service members Thursday afternoon in Marty, Minnesota.

Authorities on Saturday identified three soldiers who died when a a National Guard helicopter crashed in Minnesota, NBC News reported.

They were named as Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr., 28; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, 30; and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, 28, the Minnesota National Guard said.

The three were assigned to a general support aviation battalion in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the national guard said in a statement, and their unit had returned in May from a nine-month medical evacuation deployment to the Middle East.

The soldiers were the only people aboard the UH-60 Black Hawk when it crashed Thursday. its last known location was about 10 miles southwest of a St. Cloud airport at about 1:55 p.m., according to guard officials and NBC News affiliate KARE.