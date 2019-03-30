A New Jersey woman was found dead in South Carolina after authorities say she got into a car outside a bar in Columbia.

Samantha Josephson, 21, was found dead Saturday after being reported missing, the Columbia Police Department said. The president of the University of South Carolina, where Josephson was enrolled as a student, confirmed her death.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death," USC president Harris Pastides said in a statement to students.

Josephson's father also confirmed her death in a Facebook post in which he said he "will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life."

Investigators believe the Robbinsville Township, New Jersey native got into a dark-colored, newer model Chevy Impala shortly after 2 a.m. Friday before disappearing. She was last seen by friends in the city's Five Points section.

Police have not yet said where she was found or how she died.