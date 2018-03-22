Mom Arrested After Facebook Video Appears to Show Toddler Smoking Pot

A young North Carolina mother faces two counts of felony child abuse after a video on Facebook allegedly shows her giving marijuana to her 1-year-old baby. (Published 43 minutes ago)

A North Carolina mother was arrested Wednesday after authorities were alerted to a video of her toddler smoking pot that was widely shared on Facebook.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency, and possession of marijuana.



In a Facebook video obtained by NBC-affiliate WRAL, Lofton gives her 1-year-old child a marijuana cigarette and the baby appears to take puffs of it. According to a warrant obtained by WRAL, the toddler smoked marijuana in the incident which occurred in December or January.

The video was widely shared on social media with comments admonishing the mother and urging law enforcement to get involved.

The Raleigh Police Department thanked the public in a Facebook post for bringing the video to their attention. "Thanks to your willingness to get involved, the child is now safe and the mother is in police custody,” the department added.

The 1-year-old has been placed in custody of Wake County Child Protective Services.