Most of Millennials Are in Debt: Poll - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Most of Millennials Are in Debt: Poll

Only 22 percent of millennials are debt free

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Most of Millennials Are in Debt: Poll

    About three out of every four millennials in the United States are carrying some form of debt and many are putting off major life milestone events as a result, according to a new NBC News/GenForward survey.

    A quarter of those surveyed between 18 and 34 years old are over $30,000 in debt and 11 percent owe more $100,000.

    Credit cards are playing a bigger role than student loans, the survey found.

    The debt load has led a third of all millennials to hold off buying a home and 31 percent to delay saving for retirement.

    Only 22 percent of millennials are debt free.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices