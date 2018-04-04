Most of Millennials Are in Debt: Poll

About three out of every four millennials in the United States are carrying some form of debt and many are putting off major life milestone events as a result, according to a new NBC News/GenForward survey.

A quarter of those surveyed between 18 and 34 years old are over $30,000 in debt and 11 percent owe more $100,000.

Credit cards are playing a bigger role than student loans, the survey found.

The debt load has led a third of all millennials to hold off buying a home and 31 percent to delay saving for retirement.

Only 22 percent of millennials are debt free.

