1 Dead, Multiple Injured in Toronto Shooting: Officials

At Least One Dead in Toronto Shooting

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Canada Sunday night and the gunman has died, authorities say. Nine people were shot and have been transported to hospitals.

The shooting was reported at 10:02 p.m. ET in the Greektown neighborhood of Toronto.

Six people were transported to one trauma center, two to local hospitals, and one to a pediatric trauma center, officials said. Police said the victims' conditions are not yet known. One of the victims is a young girl, according to police.

An unknown number of people are being treated at the scene of the shooting, paramedics said.

