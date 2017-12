Laci Ellis, 9, was given an assignment to write about her hero for school. So she wrote about Boone County Judge William Thompson, whose decision to assign Katie Midkiff to drug court helped the mother of three to remain sober for nine months. (Published 5 hours ago)

Laci Ellis, 9, was given an assignment to write about her hero for school. So she wrote about Boone County Judge William Thompson, whose decision to... See More