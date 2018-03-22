After three NYPD officers from Patrol Borough Brooklyn North got beaten in a snowball fight with some neighborhood kids Wednesday, they realized the kids had won without having proper gloves. Watch what happened above.

Three police officers on patrol in Brooklyn found themselves ambushed by a group of gleeful kids armed with snowballs in the middle of the storm Wednesday -- and were happy to lose the fight.

In fact, one of the officers in NYPD's Patrol Borough Brooklyn North defected to the kids' side, laughingly encouraging them to "Get 'em! Get some more snow! Hurry!" as he filmed the snow assault on his partners.

The half-dozen boys and girls shouted happily as they scooped up snow and chased the officers, wearing only plastic medical gloves or socks on their hands, the video shows.

Later, the officers reappeared with brand new gloves for them.

"Look at you, you got plastic gloves on," one officer said. "How you gonna play in the snow with plastic gloves?"

The kids were overjoyed: "Yay!" "Thank you!"

The heartwarming video has racked up over 50,000 views on Facebook since it was posted Wednesday afternoon.