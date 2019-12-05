A D.C. holiday tradition is set for Thursday night. The National Christmas Tree outside the White House will be illuminated during a ceremony with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Here's everything you need to know, from the broadcast schedule to road closures to how (and when) to see the tree in person.

If You Have Tickets

Tickets have already been distributed via a free lottery. If you were able to snap some up, be prepared for road closures and the usual rush hour traffic, so consider taking Metrorail (or a bus). The closest Metro stations are Farragut West and McPherson Square on the Blue, Orange or Silver lines.

You should also be prepared to go through security checkpoints, so make sure you allocate enough time to get through. Plan to be in your seat by 4:30 p.m., a National Parks spokesperson said. The show will begin at 5 p.m.

The tree lighting will be held on the Ellipse, just south of the White House. The Ellipse is also bordered by Constitution Avenue NW to the south, and 17th and 15th streets NW to the west and east.

Singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker is set to host.

How to Watch Without Tickets

If you haven't already scored tickets, you're out of luck. However, you'll still be able to view the lighting ceremony on TV — you'll just have to wait a few days. The ceremony will air twice Monday night, on REELZ at 8 p.m. and on Ovation at 9 p.m.

What to Know About Road Closures

As usual with major events in D.C., there will be road closures for the lighting ceremony. The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from about 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday:

17th Street between Pennsylvania and Independence avenues SW

C Street between 17th and 18th streets NW

D Street between 17th and 18th streets NW

E Street between 17th and 18th streets NW

F Street between 17th and 18th streets NW

G Street between 17th and 18th streets NW

New York Avenue between 17th and 18th streets NW

Constitution Avenue between 18th and 14th streets NW

15th Street between H Street and Madison Drive NW (traffic will be allowed to flow south on 15th Street from Madison Drive)

Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th and 15th streets NW

E Street between 14th and 15th streets NW

F Street between 14th and 15th streets NW

G Street between 14th and 15th streets NW

New York Avenue between 14th and 15th streets NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change, police warn.

In addition, the following streets will be posted as "Emergency No Parking" from about 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday:

17th Street between Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues NW

Constitution Avenue between 18th and 14th streets NW

15th Street between H Street and Constitution Avenue NW

Any vehicles parked in violation of the "no parking" signs will be ticketed and towed, D.C. police warn.

Drivers could encounter delays in the area and may want to consider alternative routes, police said. Drivers should also be careful due to increased pedestrian traffic in the area.

How to Visit the Pathway of Peace

Outdoor holiday displays will light up the White House Ellipse throughout the month.

The Pathway of Peace, the walkway surrounding the National Christmas Tree, will feature 56 trees, representing each state and territory, plus the District of Columbia — all decorated with unique handmade ornaments. It will be free and open to the public starting Monday and continuing through New Year's Day.

In addition, you'll be able to catch free 30-minute music and dance performances on the Ellipse stage from Dec. 11 to 22, excluding Dec. 16.