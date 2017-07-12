Church Protests Gun Violence With Its Nativity Scene

A church in Dedham, Mass., is drawing both praise and criticism for using its nativity scene to protest gun violence. The backdrop of the scene lists major mass shootings and the number of those killed. “Jesus was certainly a political person,” Pastor Stephen Josoma, of Saint Susanna Parish, said. “He wasn’t crucified for saying the Rosary, you know?” (Published 2 hours ago)

