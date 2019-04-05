A Boeing Co. F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, left, sits on the flight line at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 19, 2014.

An "active shooter" at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach has been "contained" and one victim transported to the hospital, the base said Friday morning on Twitter.

NBC News reported, citing an anonymous military official, that the shooting happened in a base parking lot and was the result of a domestic disturbance. The official said one person was dead and the victim hospitalized. More details on the situation were unclear.

The base tweeted at 7:18 a.m. that it was on lockdown, saying "this is not a drill." The lockdown was lifted an hour later.

A separate post by the Virginia Beach Fire Department said "all gates are closed" over the security situation.

Naval Air Station Oceana is home to 18 F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet squadrons. The base has about 10,500 active Navy personnel, 10,000 family members and 4,500 civilian personnel, according to its website.