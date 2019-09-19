This video is an analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena footage released by the Department of Defense. The video was put together by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science and was reviewed by multiple government organizations prior to publication. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019)

The truth really is out there, Tom DeLonge.

According to Vice’s Motherboard, Navy spokesman Joseph Gradisher has confirmed that three videos posted to the To the Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences (TTSA)— the organization founded by Blink 182 rocker Tom DeLonge in 2015 to pursue research into UFOs and extraterrestrial life — do indeed show “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

“The Navy considers the phenomena contained/depicted in those these videos as unidentified,” Gradisher, official spokesperson for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, told The Black Vault.

Each of the videos — ”FLIR1,” “Gimbal” and “GoFast” — were posted by TTSA, and The New York Times, in December 2017 and March 2018.

The footage shows the moment a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet crew spots the aircraft with an onboard forward-looking infrared system.

Flying around 300 mph at 25,000 feet, the Super Hornet crew at first has trouble locking their sensor on the aircraft as it flies at low altitude above the ocean.

Once they are able to track it, cockpit audio reveals just how excited, and curious, the crew was about the find.

According to TTSA's analysis, the aircraft appears to be oval shaped with no obvious wings or tails. Authors note that at the same range, wings on a cruise missile would be visible on the Super Hornet's imaging system.

The analysis also notes that there is no visible exhaust plume trailing the aircraft, and compares that observation to a still image of an in-flight F-16 captured on the same imaging system.

Gradisher would not to speculate what the videos may have captured, saying, “The Navy has not publicly released characterizations or descriptions, nor released any hypothesis or conclusions, in regard to the objects contained in the referenced videos.”

CORRECTION (Sept. 18, 2019, 12:13 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this story misspelled Tom DeLonge's last name.