Nerve Agent Victim Says Perfume Contained Poison

In this July 6, 2018, file photo, emergency workers in protective suits search around John Baker House Sanctuary Supported Living after Dawn Sturgess 44, and Charlie Rowley, 45 were taken to Salisbury District Hospital in Salisbury, England. Rowley says a perfume used by Sturgess, who died July 8, contained the nerve agent Novichok. Rowley also touched the substance and fell critically ill.

Charlie Rowley, the British man poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent in an incident that killed his girlfriend, says the deadly substance was contained in a sealed box of perfume that he had found and kept at their home, NBC News reported.

Rowley, in an exclusive interview with ITV News, said his girlfriend, Dawn Sturgess, fell ill within 15 minutes of spraying the perfume on her wrists. She died July 8.

"I believe Dawn said she felt she had a headache and asked me if I had any headache tablets," Rowley said. "I had a look around the flat, and within that time, she said she felt peculiar and needed to lie down in the bath, which at the time I thought was a bit strange."

Police said the perfume was found during a search of Rowley's home and after testing, confirmed it was Novichok. Rowley said some of the liquid also spilled on his hands. Though he was critically ill, he eventually recovered.

