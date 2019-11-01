Nestlé Cookie Dough Products Recalled for Rubber Pieces

Keep all hands out of the cookie jar unless you're sure your Nestlé Toll House cookie dough isn't under recall.

Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall Thursday for certain ready-to-bake, refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products because of the risk of contamination with rubber pieces.

The recall covers some batch codes for Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs.

The batch codes begin with 9189 and run through codes that begin with 9295. They can be found next to the "use or freeze-by" date and before the number 5753.

Photo credit: Nestlé

No one has been injured or needed medical treatment over the issue, the company said.

"Nestlé USA is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products," Nestlé said. "We have identified the source of the rubber and have already fixed the issue."

Those who brought the affected products should throw them away and can reach out to Nestlé consumer services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com or by calling 1-800-681-1676.

Photo credit: Nestlé

Nestlé said it is cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall.

Here are the names of the products under recall:

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Fall'n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)

M&M'S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M'S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M'S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)